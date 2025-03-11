Expert reveals how buying a boiler in spring can save you hundreds

The winter season is finally over, and the general public will feel relieved that they can soon forget about their heating for at least another six months. But what many don’t realise is that doing this can result in them missing out on some great deals.

Due to various factors, it is often cheaper to get your boiler serviced or a new one installed in the warmer months of the year. This can save you hundreds of pounds, which you can use to buy spring and summer treats for yourself and your family.

Joshua Houston, Boiler Expert at GreenMatch, revealed three reasons for this.

1: Lower demand for heating

Ensure that your boiler is in good working order.

During the warmer months of the year, there is usually less demand for heating services. This means there’s less available work for boiler installers and engineers. Because of this, they are more likely to offer you a better deal. Companies have been known to knock off as much as £200 on a new boiler and £50 on a servicing. Not only this, but the wait time will also be considerably shorter, as engineers will have fewer jobs on the go than in winter.

2: Better working conditions

The cold weather can make it difficult for boiler installers to work efficiently. This is because pipes can freeze, which causes delays. These delays take time, which adds more labour costs when it comes to your final bill. Warmer temperatures allow engineers to work faster, which means your job is taking up less of their time. It’s also convenient for you, as they will be in and out more quickly. Better conditions can lead to installers knocking off up to £100, which will more than aid your spring budget.

3: Longer warranty periods

Due to engineers having less work in the ‘off-season’, you might be able to negotiate better terms when it comes to factors like a warranty. If, for example, the usual warranty is one year, you might be able to increase that to two. So, in the event of your boiler breaking down after 18 months, they will repair it free of charge. This has the potential to save you hundreds of pounds and is definitely worth asking during less busy periods.

Joshua Houston, Boiler Expert at GreenMatch:

‘’The words ‘heating’ or ‘boiler’ are probably the last thing people want to hear right now. However, as energy costs are set to increase by around £100 a year in April, getting your boiler sorted now could be a good way to offset this.

It will also save a potentially long wait next autumn, as you would’ve prepared your boiler and heating system in advance.’’

For more information, look here: https://www.greenmatch.co.uk/blog/warm-boiler-installation