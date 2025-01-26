Emotional donation to Mansfield Fire Museum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An original bell that took pride of place in the old Fire Station in the late 1960's and 1970's has returned to its Rosemary Street base.

Last week Mansfield Fire Museum was visited by three generations of family members of the late Sub Officer Barry Peace, who was in charge of the retained (on-call) section of firefighters in the 1970's and 1980's at Mansfield Fire Station.

The bell was donated to the museum by the family, as a kind gesture and as a reminder of Barry, who was a well known figure in Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and across Mansfield

They were shown around the museum by the Trustees and Volunteers of museum and were saw some actual items that their Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad had donated when he was a firefighter and also member of Mansfield Fire Station Preservation Society.

Pride of Place - the old bell that was in Mansfield Fire Station.

Granddaughter Zoe Clutton thanked members afterwards and said "It was so inspiring to hear so many stories about our Grandad, we hold so many fond memories of our Grandad and the time we spent at the Fire Station."

They were also treated to a visit to Mansfield's modern fire station and shown around the fire engines and station by Green Watch Manager Simon Turley.

Mansfield Fire Museum is a registered charity and is run by volunteers, it is owned by Mansfield Fire Station Preservation Society Trust and supported by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Anyone interested in visiting the museum are asked to give at least a week's notice to arrange a visit as it is open by appointment only, and make a donation when visiting.

For details, visit www.mansfieldfiremuseum.org.uk