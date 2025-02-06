EMA jobs fair attracts ‘sell out’ crowd

A jobs fair held at East Midland Airport yesterday (Wednesday, February 5) was sold out, with 1,200 attendees seeking a wide range of opportunities available at the site.

The airport itself has job opportunities in a number of areas including customer services and security, while a range of positions in the retail and food outlets on site are also available.

Airlines Jet2 and TUI along with ground handlers Swissport also had representatives for job seekers to speak to at the jobs fair, held in EMA’s check-in hall. Other businesses attending the event included Trent Barton, DWP, Hilton Hotel and Border Force.

EMA’s partner for its Academy course, Nottingham College, was also on hand to outline the opportunities this provides. It’s a free two-week course which runs once a month on the ‘Introduction to the Aviation Industry’ accredited qualification. It is offered to unemployed or low-income adult learners providing pre-employment and upskilling training including support with job applications and interviews. Around 35% of attendees go on to gain employment at EMA or in the wider aviation industry.

Jobseekers flocked to EMA in the hope their career would take flight

Head of Social Responsibility for EMA’s parent company Manchester Airports Group, Marcella MRabety, said: “We are so pleased with the response and turnout to our jobs fair at EMA. It’s such a great chance for job seekers to speak directly to employers to get a sense of what opportunities are available and what they are looking for in candidates.

“The airport employs more than 800 people, with a further 7,000 workers on the wider airport site, so there are always plenty of opportunities in a range of different roles. We work all year round to connect local people with those opportunities and the jobs fair plays a big part in that.”