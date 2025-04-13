Eggcellent time for bikers at Mansfield Fire Station

The Nottinghamshire Easter Egg Run now in its 44th year, saw 809 generous bikers and their pillions from across the county riding from Nottingham's Forest Recreation Ground to Mansfield Fire Station on Rosemary Street last Sunday.

On arrival at the fire station, the motorcyclists donated a total of 2,650 Easter eggs for disadvantaged children and those with additional needs across Nottinghamshire.

Refreshments were also on hand at the station, along with the chance for bikers and members of the public to have a tour around Mansfield Fire Museum.

The event, that started in 1981, which has been facilitated for the last 19 years by Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service, relies on bikers from across the county who volunteer to take part each year.

Event organiser, Tim Marston, who is one of the Regional Fire Investigation Dog Handlers said:

“The 44th Annual Nottinghamshire Motorcycle Easter Egg Run has been hosted by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service for the last 19 years.

I’m very grateful to our Chief Fire Officer, Craig Parkin, for attending the event as it left the Forest Recreation Ground site, and for his continued support in allowing Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service to host the event.

It’s been a great turnout today and I’m under no illusion just how fantastic the motorcycling community is.

Despite many people feeling the pinch as the cost of living increases, Biker’s generosity knows no bounds, and they always dig deep when those less fortunate require assistance or support."

He added "They are a truly amazing group of people and an inspiration to others.

It’s a pleasure to organise this to support disadvantaged children and children with special needs. We are not a registered charity but a charitable event and over the years we’ve delivered around 50,000 Easter Eggs and raised money for children’s charities and day trips.

Paul Horton, Communications Officer at the fire museum, said: “We always open the museum so bikers and members of the public can have a look around, as an attraction to the event and learn about the history of firefighting."

The thousands of eggs will be distributed to hospitals, Surestart centres, children's homes, to children with special needs and those living with foster parents.

Further details about the Nottinghamshire Easter Egg Run event can be found at www.eastereggrun.com

Contributed Easter Eggs Galore ready to go to disadvantaged children and those with additional needs across Nottinghamshire.

Contributed Mansfield Firefighters helped at the event with the many volunteers present.

Contributed Some of the volunteers and helpers with the eggs packed and ready for distributing this week.

Contributed Bikers in fancy dress enjoyed the event.