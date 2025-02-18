East Midlands tourism at risk amid national decline

Back British Holidays

The UK domestic tourism industry is facing a significant downturn, with projections showing a potential 32% decline in trips by 2025. This could result in a £23.2 billion loss in spending across the country, affecting local businesses, employment, and the wider economy.

For Mansfield, Ashfield and the wider East Midlands, this decline could have serious consequences. The region currently attracts around 9.48 million visitors annually, contributing to local businesses and hospitality sectors. However, if current trends continue, the area could lose 1.35 million visitors, threatening £284 million in tourism revenue.

A Call to Support Local Tourism

The Back British Holidays campaign, launched by Out & About Live, is calling on the Government to act now to prevent further decline. The campaign highlights the risk to key industries such as caravanning, camping, and glamping, which are forecast to lose over £1.2 billion in spending. Coastal towns and major cities are also expected to see major financial losses, with urban areas projected to suffer an £2.7 billion revenue shortfall.

Impact on the East Midlands

The decline in tourism would not only affect well-known East Midlands attractions but also smaller businesses, rural communities, and hospitality venues. Rural areas are expected to see a 40.8% drop in visitors, putting thousands of jobs at risk and reducing investment in local infrastructure.

Their letter to the Prime Minister and relevant ministers calls for the below recommendations:

Sustain and enhance promotion of domestic tourism

Improve promotion of domestic tourism through government-backed campaigns and initiatives that highlight the value of British destinations

Boost financial support for tourism businesses

Explore new and expanded government subsidies and grants for tourism businesses, while raising awareness of existing funding opportunities within the sector

Collaborate to manage inflation and operational costs

Partner with industry leaders to address inflation and rising operational expenses impacting tourism businesses

Empower local government in tourism development

Encourage greater involvement and investment from local governments to strengthen tourism infrastructure and community engagement

Ensure reliable travel to UK destinations

Increase efforts with the UK rail network to support travel to British holiday destinations, prioritising continuity of service and minimising disruptions

Expand and strengthen UK tourism zones

Continue the strategic development of UK tourism zones, enhancing regional tourism appeal and economic growth

Advance green tourism and net-zero preparations

Support the sector in transitioning to green practices and preparing for net-zero targets, collaborating with the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero to ensure long-term sustainability

Spokesperson for the campaign, Daniel Attwood, who has worked in the outdoor leisure industry for over 15 years, said:

“As someone who has been deeply involved in this industry for over 15 years, I’ve seen first-hand how integral UK holidays are to our economy, communities and national culture.

“The forecasts we’ve published today paint a sobering picture of a 32% decline in domestic holidays and a potential £23.2 billion loss to the economy by 2025.

“This isn’t just about numbers, it’s about protecting rural businesses, supporting jobs and preserving the cherished traditions of British holidays.

“This campaign is a call to action for everyone – residents, businesses and politicians – to recognise the value of holidaying within the UK and work together to secure the future of our domestic tourism sector.”

For more information or to get involved, visit https://www.outandaboutlive.co.uk/back-british-holidays or contact [email protected].