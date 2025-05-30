East Kirkby Miners’ Welfare charity secures over £19,000 of funding

CISWO, the coal mining charity, are pleased to have supported East Kirkby Miners’ Welfare in Nottinghamshire to secure funding of £19,837 from the npower Business Solutions Foundation to upgrade their heating system at The Summit Centre.

The Summit Centre is a thriving community hub for family, social, sports, and business activities. It hosts 500 weekly users and supports over 150 low-income families through its food club. A new heating system will improve energy efficiency, lower costs, and create a warm and welcoming space for everyone.

Becky Rose, Director of Business Development at CISWO, said: “We are pleased to have supported The Summit Centre in their funding bid to improve their heating systems. This will help to ensure they can continue to serve their local community all year round in a warm and inviting environment. We are aware that many miners’ welfare charities have experienced high energy costs in recent years. Improving their energy efficiency is a practical way to address this, reducing costs and allowing more of their funds to be spent on delivering their charitable activities for former miners, their families, and the wider community.”

Kay Appleby, secretary of The Summit Centre, said: “The trustees would like to thank the npower Business Solutions Foundation for funding this project, which will enable us to purchase a new boiler and lower our running costs in the near future. This will allow us to operate the community centre without the risk of the old boiler failing and leaving the building without heating, as has happened multiple times before. Thanks also to CISWO for their time, effort, and support throughout this journey, it is very much appreciated.”

Anthony Ainsworth, Chief Operating Officer at npower Business Solutions, said: "The Summit Centre is the hub of its local community, so we are thrilled that the grant from the npower Business Solutions Foundation will allow it to continue to provide a warm and welcoming place for groups to meet. It is exactly the kind of project the Foundation was launched to support, with the added benefit that the new heating system will also have a positive environmental impact by improving energy efficiency and reducing costs and carbon emissions."

To find out more about how CISWO is working to support independent mining charities and protect essential recreational and social facilities in former mining areas, visit www.ciswo.org.uk. To find out more about the npower Business Solutions Foundation, visit: npowerbusinesssolutions.com/foundation