Early Christmas gift to community groups

Eleven community groups from across Bolsover District have received an early Christmas present, thanks to a partnership arrangement between Bolsover District Council, Efficiency East Midlands (EEM) and Travis Perkins Ltd.

The eleven groups all received a share of the £3.300 (£300 each) pot of money which will help contribute to or pay for their activities, new equipment, transport or general running costs.

As a not-for-profit organisation, EEM chooses to distribute all operating surplus to its membership in the form of Community Donations. This equated to £2,460 and Travis Perkins Ltd topped this by donating £840 and the Council distributed this to local community and voluntary organisations as part of their Community Donation Scheme.

The cheques were presented at a special ceremony by Bolsover District Council Chair, Councillor Tom Munro who congratulated all their groups for their work.

Pictured are some of the groups who received a cheque from the 2024 Community Donation scheme.

“From groups that provide community activities and events to ones that undertake life-saving acts or provide equipment, every single one of you makes a valuable contribution to your community, and for that I thank you.

“Being a member of several groups myself, I know how hard it is to raise money and attract funding to keep going. So, grants like this are essential to keep you ticking over so you can continue to provide the excellent services, life-skills and enjoyment you all do within your communities.”

The following groups received a grant: South Normanton Allotment Association, Tom Henson Charity, Elastic FM Limited, 1st Whitwell Scout and Guide Group,

Bolsover Book Club, North East Derbyshire Community First Responders,

Whitwell Community Choir, Standing Tall Support, The New Houghton Community Hub, Bolsover Gala – Friends of Bolsover Parks and the 4th Bolsover Scout Group.

EEM works collaboratively with 341 public sector organisations, including Bolsover District Council, to create cost and efficiency savings in their procurement frameworks and purchasing systems.