Duo Rise to the challenge of getting Nottinghamshire people active

Two care professionals dedicated to helping improve the lives of others have seen their latest initiative rise to become a big success just six months after its launch.

Rise.Life Nottinghamshire & Derbyshire was set up by experienced care professionals Scott Marsh and Paul Pitchford, who are also the people behind award-winning, and officially Outstanding Your Home Care, based in Mansfield Woodhouse.

Rise.Life sees trained activity leaders deliver adapted seated sports sessions to all kinds of different settings ranging from residential and day centres, councils, and NHS organisations to hospices, special schools, home care providers and community groups.

Sessions feature activities such as field hockey, football, rugby, boxing, tennis, netball, ice hockey and boccia are all adapted to an individual’s own abilities and no matter what their environment is.

Participants get active with chair-based activities led by Rise.Life.

Since its launch, Rise is now being delivered in 44 homes and other organisations across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

Scott said: “Both Paul and I have a background in providing Outstanding home care, and we wanted to use our knowledge and expertise to combine health care with sports.

“Rise offers people the opportunity to socialise, to work as a team, and to keep their bodies and minds active.”

And he added: “We are delivering sessions to more and more organisations and helping so many people to live their best lives. I have even delivered sessions that have involved my own grandma, and to see the smile on her face shows the difference that Rise is making.”

Rise sessions have had a number of five-star reviews written by users, their friends and family members, and settings.

Writing on Rise’s Facebook page, Brogan Innocent said: “I recently participated in a session with a family member. It was really heart-warming to see all of the residents having fun. They were all getting involved as much as they could.”

And Julia Gulia wrote: “Spent a lovely morning with mum and the other Kingfisher Court family. Lorraine did a great job including all the residents in a fun-filled Winter Sports themed activity session. I had a lot of fun as I am sure the ladies and gentleman that took part did too.”