Drivers face £5,000 fine and nine points for vaping behind the wheel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Motorists who vape while driving could be hit with fines as high as £5,000 and up to nine points on their licence if their vision is impaired by vapour, police and road safety campaigners have warned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While vaping itself is not illegal, drivers could face serious legal consequences if the vapour obscures their view and causes them to drive carelessly. The Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit highlighted the risk, stating that vape smoke is a dangerous distraction that could lead to accidents or even fatalities.

A spokesperson from the unit warned: “All it takes is a moment of impaired visibility to potentially cause a crash or, worse, a fatality. There are no laws specifically prohibiting vaping, but you must be in full and proper control of your vehicle at all times. Any distraction—whether vaping, smoking, eating, or tuning the radio—can result in prosecution.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under section three of the Road Traffic Act, driving without "due care and attention" or without reasonable consideration for others on the road is an offence. Anything that obscures a driver's vision, such as vape clouds, could lead to prosecution and severe penalties. Drivers could face fines of up to £5,000 and receive three to nine points on their licence.

Drivers can be fined up to £5,000 for vaping in vehicles

Swansway Motor Group, a key road safety advocate, also emphasised the importance of maintaining clear visibility inside the vehicle. The group warned that vaping creates a cloud of smoke that could increase the risk of violating traffic laws. In a statement, the group said: "As part of our commitment to promoting responsible driving, we remind all drivers that penalties for driving without due care—potentially triggered by vaping—are severe. Clear visibility while driving is vital."

Mohammad Reza, a vaping expert from Vape Forest, added: "While vaping has many advantages over smoking, drivers must be mindful of the potential safety hazards it poses behind the wheel. To minimise risk, vapers should ensure proper ventilation, such as opening a window, to prevent visibility issues and stay safe on the road."

Other distractions in the car, such as using a mobile phone, have also led to stricter regulations. In March 2022, the Government tightened the rules on mobile phone use while driving, with hefty fines and points now imposed on those caught using their devices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The list of potential offences under the Road Traffic Act includes:

Overtaking on the inside

Driving too close to another vehicle

Driving through a red light by mistake

Turning into the path of another vehicle

The driver being distracted, such as by tuning the radio or lighting a cigarette

Flashing lights to force other drivers to give way

Misusing lanes to gain an advantage over other drivers

Unnecessarily staying in an overtaking lane

Unnecessarily slow driving or braking

Dazzling other drivers with undipped headlights

With the growing popularity of vaping, motorists are urged to be aware of the risks and legal implications. Staying focused and keeping the road clear is essential for safe driving.