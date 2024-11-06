Double arrest in Kimberley after police uncover evidence of cannabis grow

Police have detained two suspects after a tip-off led to them finding the remains of a cannabis grow being burned in a Kimberley back garden.

When officers opened the front door of the property in Noel Street, they immediately noticed a strong smell of cannabis.

Cropped cannabis plants and growing equipment were found inside the address, with suspicions the electricity supply had been illegally bypassed.

Two men, aged 31 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of cannabis production while further searches were carried out following the discovery on Monday, November 4.

Sgt Rich Tiernan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As we’ve said before, the production of cannabis is in no way a victimless crime, with these grows often having links to wider criminality and resulting in vulnerable people being exploited.

“Tackling and preventing drug harm is a matter of priority for the force and we will continue to act on information to disrupt those who set up professional and sophisticated cannabis grows within our communities.

“While inquiries remain ongoing into this incident, I would urge anyone who has any concerns or information about drug supply in their area to please call us on 101.

“Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”