Donate your time in 2025 and become a charity shop volunteer

Do you have time on your hands? Would you like to make a difference to a life-saving cause? Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance is appealing to local people to make a meaningful resolution for 2025 by giving a few hours of their time and join its dedicated retail team at its Mansfield Woodhouse shop.

The life-saving charity is looking for people willing to donate their time and lend a hand at this much loved shop.

LNAA's Superstore Manager, Jennie Cooper said: "We have a small team, but everyone is amazing and we are always after more volunteers to help, especially at weekends.

"We really need people to give a couple of hours on Saturday and Sunday afternoons to help man the tills and serve the hundreds of customers that visit us.”

LNAA Volunteers at the Mansfield Woodhouse Shop

Anyone is invited to come along for a taster session for a few hours, to see if it something they would like to do on a more permanent basis.

Kate Kerrigan, LNAA’s Volunteer Manager said: “Our volunteers are the fuel that drives the work of Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and we value the commitment and dedication that they bring to our life-saving work.

"The support and time given by our volunteers helps us raise the £13million needed every year to keep our helicopter in the air and our two critical care cars on the road.”

Anyone interested in trying out volunteering at the LNAA Charity Shop at Mansfield can find more information at ambucopter.org.uk/volunteer or email [email protected].

Jennie summed up: "It is not just about what you can give us, we want to give back to you too by making sure you enjoy working in the shop, welcoming our customers and spreading the word about the vital work we do.”