Discover careers beyond patient care at ‘Step into the NHS’ event

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, in partnership with Nottingham Trent University (NTU) and West Nottinghamshire College (WNC), is inviting the public to discover exciting non-clinical career opportunities at its upcoming 'Step into the NHS' event.

The event will take place on Tuesday 4 March 2025, from 5pm to 7pm at Mansfield and Ashfield Sixth Form College, Chesterfield Road, Mansfield, NG19 7BB.

This free event offers a valuable opportunity for those interested in working in the NHS to explore the wide range of non-clinical roles available, engage with professionals, and even secure an interview date by bringing along their CV. Attendees will have the chance to meet representatives from key departments, including Finance, HR, facilities management , project management, and Information and Communication Technology, among many more.

Friends and family are also welcome to attend and explore the career opportunities available in the NHS. Secure your spot today by registering at www.tinyurl.com/2ukajytz.

Please note that on-site parking is unavailable for this event. However, the venue is within walking distance of Mansfield town centre, where several Pay & Display car parks are available. Public transport is also a convenient option. Nearby car parks include Toothill Lane Car Park (NG18 1NJ), Toothill Road Car Park (NG18 1NW), and Tesco Extra (Chesterfield Rd S, Mansfield NG19 7TS), which offers three hours of free parking (subject to on-site restrictions). Attendees are encouraged to plan their journey in advance and consider public transport where possible.

For those who prefer a quieter environment, particularly individuals with learning difficulties or disabilities, a designated quiet time will be available from 6pm to 7pm.

Rob Simcox, Director of People at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said, "This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone considering a career in the NHS to gain insight into the many non-clinical roles that support our healthcare services. We encourage everyone to attend, bring along their CVs, and explore the range of rewarding career paths available within our Trust."

Katie Kerry, Head of Operations at Nottingham Trent University’s Mansfield Hub, said: "The 'Step into the NHS' event is a chance to discover the various career paths and entry routes within the NHS. It’s an excellent chance for attendees to learn more, engage with professionals, and take the first steps toward a fulfilling career. We look forward to meeting everyone and discussing how NTU can support individuals in their journey towards a rewarding role in the NHS."

Joanna Wilson, the head of the Mansfield and Ashfield Sixth Form College, said: “This is going to be a fabulous opportunity for visitors to learn about all the non-clinical career opportunities within the NHS, and this year we’re proud that it’s being held at our Mansfield-based sixth form college.

“The wide variety of career options and the opportunity to talk to so many different representatives from the NHS will give our students an excellent opportunity to understand what is involved in those roles, whilst discovering about the different routes onto these jobs.

“It is encouraging to know that students with a range of different qualifications are able to access these opportunities within the hospital.”

Join us to explore the many career opportunities available at Sherwood Forest Hospitals and take the first step towards an exciting future in the NHS.