Discover Ashfield Awards 2025 – now open

Now is the time to nominate community heroes to get the recognition they deserve at the Discover Ashfield Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards, now in their sixth year, celebrate the fantastic people, organisations and businesses within Ashfield and their achievements over the past 12 months.

Discover Ashfield, alongside Ashfield District Council, is looking for people to nominate their community champions, businesses that go that extra mile and projects that make a real difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards have grown each year and 2025 will be no exception. There are 11 categories up for grabs recognising all that is amazing across the District.

The Discover Ashfield Awards 2024

The full details of each category and how to nominate can be found on the Council’s website.

The categories for this year are:

Outstanding Organisation

Phenomenal Project

Community Champion

Place to Visit

Business of the Year

Brilliant Start-Up Business

Best High Street Business

Best Skills Provider

Best Employment Support Provider

Made in Ashfield (Young Person Award)

Made in Ashfield (Teacher/Mentor Award)

Cllr Matthew Relf, Executive Lead Member for Growth, Regeneration and Local Planning, said: “All across Ashfield are individuals, organisations and businesses who go above and beyond for their communities but don’t receive the recognition they deserve. The annual Discover Ashfield awards are a great opportunity to shout about these great news stories so we can celebrate their great work.

“So if you know an individual, organisation or business that you think should be celebrated then please nominate them so we can thank these wonderful local heroes at this amazing event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More information on the Discover Ashfield Awards is available by visiting www.ashfield.gov.uk/discover-ashfield-awards-2025.

Nominations are now open and need to be received by Friday, October 10.

The winners will be announced at a glittering award ceremony to be hosted early next year.