Disabled veteran’s £4,500 debt mistake rectified by charity

David from Nottinghamshire was trapped in a living nightmare when his energy supplier incorrectly billed him £4,500, which nearly made him homeless. For three years, the supplier refused to recognise it as their mistake until charity Groundwork Five Counties stepped in and managed to wipe the debt.

David is a 73-year-old veteran with severe health issues, living in a caravan park in Ollerton. When the site owner changed the gas meters three years ago, David was one of the first to have his installed. Since then he has been receiving enormous bills, with the first over £2,000.

David says: “I rang the energy supplier countless times, but they always claimed the bills must be correct, since it’s an automatic reading. I couldn’t pay, and over the years it became a debt of £4,500. I got in arrears with my other bills too.

“I was threatened with the bailiffs, and I was waiting for them to come and take away all my belongings, my memories, everything I have. I was going to be homeless. I was never given a date, but it was always hanging over me. Every day could be the last in my home.

“The stress kept me up at night, I was emotionally and physically exhausted. I couldn’t see a way out.”

In August David was selling some of his beloved war collection at the caravan park’s entrance, trying to make some money and give away his collection before the bailiffs took it. He chatted with a cable engineer working nearby, who told him about the Green Doctor - a charity service providing free energy and money advice.

When David referred himself to the service, Green Doctor Kirsty was on his doorstep just days later, ready to help. She reviewed his paperwork and realised that David had been receiving the gas bill for the whole caravan site, not just his own home.

Together they rang the energy supplier, and Kirsty quickly made them see how the issue had come from the meter installation three years ago, when David’s account started to get billed for every caravan on-site.

Within fifteen minutes David’s entire debt was wiped, credit was put onto his account, and his bill was estimated to be £20 a month.

Kirsty also helped David get increased Housing Benefit, a council tax discount, and Attendance Allowance which he did not know he was eligible for due to his disabilities. She also contacted SSAFA, the Armed Forces Charity, for further support.

David says: “I honestly can’t thank Kirsty enough. Without her I would have been another veteran on the streets. On top of that, I am hundreds of pounds better off every month with her advice on the benefits I’m entitled to.

“I can finally sleep again without this massive debt hanging over me. The relief is unbelievable, and I can see a future again. All thanks to the Green Doctor.”

The free Green Doctor service is available in the East Midlands to people of any age, income, and background, whether they own their home, rent, or are a council or social housing tenant. It is fully funded by local and national funders.

For more information and to get a free home visit, visit the Groundwork Five Counties website: https://www.groundwork.org.uk/fivecounties/green-doctor/