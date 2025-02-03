Dignity in Care Day at The Oaklands

By Heather Smith Hewitt
Contributor
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 23:07 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 09:16 BST
Residents had a wonderful day.
Residents had a winderful day.
Much fun was had at The Oaklands in Warsop on 31st January as an event was held to celebrate Dignity in care.

The event saw visitors from around the local community come together to celebrate what The Oaklands does best.

There were stalls showcasing the work done at the care home which provides a service for adults with learning disabilities.

The residents attending had hand therapy, glitter tattoos, badge making workshop and a bulb planting activity.

The day was relaxed and informative for the family, friends and visitors and the day finished with a Quiz and Raffle.

