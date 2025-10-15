Developer’s heartfelt thanks as £151K fundraiser sends scores of children to Lapland

A Nottingham developer has smashed its fund-raising target to send dozens of sick children and their families to visit Santa Claus in Lapland.

Nottingham born Arran Bailey, managing director of ALB Group, hosted a ‘Night at the Fair’ charity black tie ball at Goosedale in Papplewick on Saturday, October 11, 2025.

Thanks to the generosity of local business people and celebrities, an eye-watering £151,040 was raised for locally based charity, When You Wish Upon A Star Foundation’s Lapland trip.

The achievement means ALB Giving can now fund seats on the plane for between 35-40 children and their families.

Arran and guests at the charity ball

The total sum needed to fund the plane was £130,000.

Arran said: “When You Wish Upon a Star is a charity close to my heart. The work they do is inspiring.

“We set ourselves an ambitious target to raise enough donations to sponsor a plane to fly children with life threatening and terminal illnesses to Lapland for an unforgettable opportunity to meet the real Santa Claus. Thanks to everyone’s generosity, we have achieved that goal.

“I’d personally like to thank all those who bought tickets to the ball, donated prizes, made a bid at our charity auction or bought raffle tickets. We’ve been blown away by your generosity, and I cannot thank you enough.

Arran and Towie's Tommy Fordham

“What we have achieved together for the children is tremendous.”

ALB Giving, the charity arm of Nottingham head-quartered ALB group, announced the black-tie event in May. Within 24-hours some 75 per cent of the tables available had been snapped up.

Guests flooded in from a range of Nottinghamshire businesses with high profile names including Carl Froch and his wife, and TOWIE’s Tommy Fordham quickly joining the evening’s guest list.

Donations for raffle prizes and auction lots included signed boxing gloves donated by both Carl Froch and Leigh Wood.

Experience trips up for grabs included a private tour of the Ferrari garage in Italy, donated by Graypaul Nottingham and opportunity to meet and greet Tommy Fordham and design your own trainers working with his brand Ctrne.

The star prize of the night for a ticket on the plane to Lapland created fierce bidding with bids starting at £1000. This quickly soared to £10,000.00, at which point the bidding was halted by guest auctioneer and sports commentator Darren Fletcher, and four different people agreed to pay the same price putting a wallet busting £40k into the charity’s pot.

When You Wish Upon a Star was founded in Nottingham by Barbara White CIOF OBE. It is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

Since 1990, the charity has granted over 19,300 Wishes to sick children across the UK. Its specially chartered Santa Express flight to Lapland is the highlight of the year and helps children to swap hospital beds for sleigh rides and Santa Claus meets.

Arran said: “As a successful Nottingham firm that champions our hometown, we wanted to give back to our supporters and community. To put on a ‘never to be forgotten’ event, to thank our friends, customers and contacts whilst also raising a tremendous amount of money for such a worthwhile charity has been a privilege.”

Joe Williamson, CEO of the charity, said: “Everyone at When You Wish Upon a Star has been so excited about the ALB Giving Ball and the incredible opportunity it presented to make dreams come true for the children we support. A trip to Lapland is one our wish families will never forget.

“Events like this are the heartbeat of our charity, and it’s truly heartwarming to see such generosity and enthusiasm from everyone involved. I want to extend my huge appreciation to the entire ALB team for their unwavering commitment and support, your passion and kindness are helping to create magical moments that these children and their families will cherish forever."

In the past ALB has supported Vicky McClure’s dementia choir, The Harley Jay Trust, and, for the past 10 years, donated to Nottingham hospital children’s department. ALB Giving said it will continue to support When You Wish Upon A Star.