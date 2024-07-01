Developer lays blueprint for brighter futures with book donation to Nottinghamshire schools

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over the course of a year, a Nottinghamshire-based homebuilder has made a donation of 90 educational construction books to five schools in the county.

The books, titled ‘We Can Build’, were donated by Barratt and David Wilson Homes and authored by construction industry graduates on the housebuilder’s ASPIRE Programme.

The educational books are designed to take young readers on an exciting journey through the various professions in the housebuilding industry.

Specifically designed for Key Stage 2 pupils, the book introduces them to the fundamentals of the built environment, offering a glimpse into the world of architects, engineers, and site managers.

Barnby Road Academy pupils with the We Can Build books

This initiative has ignited the imagination of young learners, in a bid to inspire the next generation of professionals in the field.

100% of the profits generated from the sale of the books have been donated to The Prince's Trust. This renowned charity is dedicated to helping young people connect with mentors, discover career opportunities, and embark on pathways towards inspiring futures.

The schools that received the donation are Barnby Road Academy in Newark, John Clifford School in Beeston, Gateford Park Primary School in Gateford, Robert Miles Junior School in Bingham, St Mary's C Of E Primary School in Edwinstowe, Brinsley Primary and Nursery School in Brinsley, Keyworth Primary and Nursery School in Keyworth, Dalesthorth Primary Academy in Sutton-in-Ashfield and Birklands Primary School in Mansfield.

Anna Woolridge, Deputy Head Teacherat Barnby Road Academy, said: “The books were widely enjoyed by the children and gave them a valuable insight into the world of work. This is a great initiative which we hope will benefit even more children into the future.”

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: "Education is at the heart of our commitment to the communities where we build. We are thrilled to provide 90 copies of 'We Can Build' to schools across Nottinghamshire, near our developments.

“These books are a gateway to knowledge, inspiration, and the world of construction. We hope that through this donation, we can spark the curiosity of young minds, encouraging them to explore the endless possibilities within the industry.

“It's our way of investing in the future and giving back to the communities that have welcomed us.”