Developer celebrates success of Nottingham’s ‘Carnaby Street’ creation

A Nottingham-headquartered developer who championed the regeneration of Bridlesmith Gate has celebrated the realisation of his vision of creating a thriving 'Carnaby Street' in Nottingham.

Arran Bailey, managing director of ALB Group, bought 14 properties in Bridlesmith Gate and Byard Lane and seven in Lister Gate in a bid to maintain the prestigious, and once thriving, thoroughfares. All properties are now let.

The developer, who embarked on the project in 2021, said the regeneration programme was achieved despite “disappointing” setbacks surrounding the Broad Marsh regeneration.

Arran said: “I’m Nottingham born and bred and so knew the history of this area of town. My aim was to re-establish its vibrancy and appeal. By buying up empty units and injecting the spirit of creativity back into the area, I knew it would draw in independent as well as established retailers and re-establish its prestige.”

Five local artists were enlisted to design and create murals on some of the buildings

Flexible rent agreements and unit sizes ranging from 400 sq. ft to 5,000 sq. ft have ensured a mix of high-calibre tenants at the locations, from established premier retailer Fred Perry Nottingham, to start-up coffee shop and private dining restaurant Table 47, music store Fopp and Coco Tang Cafe and Cocktail Bar.

Following the multiple property acquisitions, five local artists were enlisted to design and create murals on some of the high profile Bridlesmith Gate and Byard Lane buildings.

One mural in Byard Lane adorned the first ever Paul Smith store. The building, now home to Brik Barbers, celebrated the Nottingham legend in artform and was honoured with a visit from the world-renowned fashion designer.

Arran said: “We had a fantastic reaction to the art installations, especially when Paul Smith himself came down. They’ve been a huge talking point and immensely instagrammable and, in my opinion, have absolutely helped achieve my vision of creating a thriving ‘Carnaby Street’ in Nottingham.”

The developer is now turning his attention to Lister Gate. High-end retailer Flannels has already established its Nottingham store there. Sports Direct is moving into a unit previously occupied by H&M in early 2025.

Arran has long been an advocate for retailers. He previously urged the City Council to offer rate discounts to businesses to secure the future growth of the area.

He said: “Our approach to re-establishing the area’s appeal has been a huge success. Bridlesmith Gate has been reinvigorated and is back to being the thriving location it was before the Broadmarsh Centre closed.

“The closure was massively upsetting, as were the delays to the decisions on the site’s future. However, the new Broad Marsh Green Heart park is now open and has created an attractive gateway into the city. It is definitely another step in the right direction.

“The future is bright for Nottingham.”