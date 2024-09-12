Deputy Lieutenant for Nottinghamshire appointed

By ATTFE College
Contributor
Published 12th Sep 2024, 09:44 BST

Liz Barrett, from Sutton-in-Ashfield, has been appointed as a Deputy Lieutenant for Nottinghamshire.

Deputy Lieutenants assist Nottinghamshire's Lord Lieutenant and represent the King and the Crown at civic functions, engagements, and ceremonies across the county.

Liz is the Principal of ATTFE College, which provides community-based further education across mid-Nottinghamshire. She has lived and worked in Sutton-in-Ashfield all her life and was awarded an OBE in January 2022 for services to education.

Commenting on her appointment, Liz said: "I am honoured and humbled by this appointment. It is such an exciting opportunity to support and champion local people and their aspirations.

"I am really looking forward to working with Nottinghamshire’s people and communities to show what a wonderful place it is to live and work."

