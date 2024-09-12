Deputy Lieutenant for Nottinghamshire appointed
Deputy Lieutenants assist Nottinghamshire's Lord Lieutenant and represent the King and the Crown at civic functions, engagements, and ceremonies across the county.
Liz is the Principal of ATTFE College, which provides community-based further education across mid-Nottinghamshire. She has lived and worked in Sutton-in-Ashfield all her life and was awarded an OBE in January 2022 for services to education.
Commenting on her appointment, Liz said: "I am honoured and humbled by this appointment. It is such an exciting opportunity to support and champion local people and their aspirations.
"I am really looking forward to working with Nottinghamshire’s people and communities to show what a wonderful place it is to live and work."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.