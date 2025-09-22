Demolition date set for the former factory shop

The former factory shop on Ellis Street, Kirkby, is set to be demolished by the end of the year to make way for Ashfield District Council’s new gateway building.

Funded by part of their £62.6million Towns Deal, the Council acquired the empty building earlier this year due to the prime location for redevelopment.

Demolition is planned to start at the end of October. Once cleared, a mix of 18 apartments and commercial units will be built on the site.

The gateway building will be a much-needed improvement to the landscape in the heart of Kirkby, providing quality, safe housing in the town centre, making use of derelict land.

The former factory shop in Kirkby

Coupled with the planned apartments next to Kirkby Train Station (also paid for by the Towns Deal), residents and visitors to Kirkby will be greeted by modern, attractive, functional buildings, making Kirkby a town of choice.

Councillor Matthew Relf, Executive Lead for Growth, Regeneration and Local Planning, said “This site has become an eyesore over the years, and its central location made it one of the top contenders for our regeneration plans.

The North Kirkby Gateway project will bring a wonderful new building looking out across the plaza, bringing new commercial and residential spaces right into our town centre. This will help increase footfall in the town centre and help frame the plaza, bringing more buzz and activity back to Kirkby.

“This is yet another of our many regeneration projects moving through to delivery, helping make Ashfield a fantastic place to live, work, study, shop, and play.”

The project will also see the remediation and development of the derelict Pond Hole site to provide 55 retirement and care units. These will be delivered by Langcroft Developments, in partnership with Ashfield District Council.