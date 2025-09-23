Dedicated followers of fashion: Care home residents celebrate London Fashion Week

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Hall Park care home in Bulwell had a brilliant time celebrating London Fashion Week and reminiscing about their favourite fashions over the years.

From the Swinging Sixties, typified by Mary Quant, Ossie Clark and Barbara Hulanicki’s Biba, through to Vivienne Westwood’s punk provocations and Alexander McQueen’s dark and dramatic visions, London has a long legacy of producing extraordinary design but the first London Fashion Week didn’t take place until 1984.

Staff and residents at Hall Park care home used London Fashion Week as a great excuse to talk about what fashion means to them and to reminisce about different outfits they had worn over the years. Staff and residents swapped photos of their favourite outfits, talked about clothes they had made themselves or that they had bought or had made for special occasions and they even had a go at designing their own dresses.

They watched some catwalk shows from London Fashion Weeks past and present and picked out which were their favourite designers and those they weren’t so keen on!

Hall Park's resident Madeline happily showing of her dress that she designed

General Manager, Jodie Rakhra, said: “Our residents loved talking about their favourite outfits from over the years, where they got their clothes from and how much they cost. Clothes are such an important part of an occasion; it was wonderful to see our residents’ photos from significant events in their lives and to talk about what everyone wore at that point in time.”

Madeline Caines, a resident at Barchester Hall Park care home commented: “I have always loved clothes and keeping up with the latest trends. I used to make my own outfits when I was younger, I had a little sewing machine and I would look at what the models were wearing in the fashion magazines and run myself up something similar to wear to the dance!”

