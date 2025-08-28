Curtain up – work finishes on Cornerstone Theatre

Work has finished on an exciting new venue for theatre, cinema and live music in Sutton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sutton Community Academy has been handed the keys to Cornerstone Theatre, following a 15-month programme of work. Ashfield District Council oversaw the project to completely transform the old theatre into a vibrant events space, with the works undertaken by building contractor Miller Knight.

The project was funded through the £6.27m Future High Streets Fund secured by the Council and is central to its ongoing work to revitalise Sutton town centre and to develop the evening economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cornerstone will open to the public in March next year with residents and visitors able to enjoy professional theatre performances, cinematic experiences, music and comedy nights. A number of test performances are being held as the college builds expertise and resources to manage the theatre.

Ashfield District Council and ATFF officials inside the new Cornerstone Theatre in Sutton

Students at the college will also use the facility for their rehearsals and performances.

Cllr Matthew Relf, Executive Lead for Growth, Regeneration, and Local Planning, said: “It is fantastic to see another of our regeneration projects reaching completion. Access to great arts and culture is such an important part of a thriving community that is often overlooked, so we are very proud to be able to bring more to Ashfield.

“An exciting programme of events is taking shape with something for everyone, from community dance through to large music acts, serious drama through to stand-up comedy. It will be a space welcoming shows from our community through to hosting national touring shows. With great local parking and access to great public transport this is yet another great facility within easy reach of all in Ashfield and surrounding areas. This is yet another part of our plan to reinvent our town centres as places to not only shop but to live, work, study and play.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Barrett OBE DL, Principal of ATTFE College, said: “Everyone is incredibly grateful for the fantastic collaboration that has taken place to create Cornerstone Theatre. We are looking forward to ensuring it rapidly becomes another beating heart within the community of Ashfield for residents and people further afield to enjoy."

Work on transforming the theatre has included new dressing rooms and a green room, toilets - including a changing places room - foyer and box office. The auditorium has been completely refurbished with new flooring, ceiling, acoustic wall treatments and doors. It has a retractable seating system and specialist lighting.

The building was officially handed over to the college by Miller Knight at an event to mark the theatre's completion.