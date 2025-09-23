Council tackling long-term empty properties in Sutton and Skegby

At yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, Ashfield District Council approved plans to adopt a new power to fill long-term empty commercial properties across Sutton and Skegby.

High Street Rental Auctions (HSRA) are a new power that require landlords of persistent empty shops or businesses units to rent them out to new tenants, through an auction process.

The scheme will be coming to all shopping areas across the District, starting with our central town centres in Hucknall, Kirkby, Sutton and Stanton Hill. It will then be broadened out to any other shopping areas in the District that would benefit from this.

The initial trial of the powers will start in Sutton town centre and Stanton Hill Highstreet, including Outram Street, Low Street, and vacant units in Idlewells Shopping Centre. A 28-day public consultation period will be undertaken before a vacancy register can be created.

Once the processes have been proven the scheme will be rolled out across Hucknall and Kirkby town centres.

Cllr Matthew Relf, Executive Member for Growth, Regeneration and Local Planning, said “The High Street Rental Auctions are a fantastic new power that we will absolutely use to our advantage. The long-term empty commercial properties in our high streets have been a blight on the high street for many years, with landlords being unrealistic in their rent expectations in a challenging retail world.

"These powers force the hand of landlords and allow new entrants onto the high street. This should also be of benefit to existing businesses who should be able to challenge their landlords at rent review too.

“The Council has a duty to shape the towns and villages in Ashfield, whilst we can’t choose which businesses open, we can help reenergise our town centres. Increasing the occupancy of these vacant units will go a long way towards bringing life back into the town centres, improving footfall and spending.”

The measures are intended to be a last resort, where landlord engagement hasn’t been successful previously.

To be eligible for an auction, a property must be in the designated area, be vacant for at least one year or 366 days non-continuously in the past two years, and be suitable for use as a shop, café, office, entertainment or community spaces.