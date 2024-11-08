Council receives 42,000 new bins

Bolsover District Council is gearing up for the introduction of their new food waste collections after they received 42,000 new bins. Bolsover District Council is gearing up for the introduction of their new food waste collections after they received 42,000 new bins.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The small, brown 23 litre bins will be used specifically for food waste and will complement the existing three bin system the council operates when it starts in 2026.

In 2021 it became a legal requirement for all councils across England to introduce weekly food waste collections, and it was confirmed in October 2023 that this new service must be provided by the end of March 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the bins will not be delivered to households until the early part of 2026, receiving the bins is the first part of the council’s implementation plan that will see food waste recycling integrated into their waste and recycling service.

Director of Services, Steve Brunt and Councillor Anne Clarke take delivery of the 42,000 brown food waste bins for Bolsover District Council

Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for the Environment Anne Clarke said, “We have been doing a lot of work behind the scenes to implement this new system and it may still seem some time off, but March 2026 will soon be upon us and the delivery of these bins really makes the project come to life.”

Figures gathered show that 24% of all household waste collected in Bolsover District gets taken to incineration. By collecting it separately, food waste can be composted and turned in to a re-usable product such as soil conditioner.

Food waste such as egg shells, fish and meat bones, vegetable peelings and scraps left over from people’s cooked meals can all be placed in the small food waste bin and will be collected on a weekly basis, starting by the end of March 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Clarke added, “Food waste recycling is an important part of increasing the amount of waste we recycle, which reduces our impact on the environment and helps to tackle climate change. Hopefully when residents see how much food waste they discard of, it will help to re-educate their cooking and spending choice patterns.

“By providing these new smaller bins, it will help us provide our residents with another opportunity to do their bit and reduce what we send to landfill or incinerate.”

In addition to the 42,000 bins, the council has ordered and is awaiting delivery of seven new refuse vehicles specially designed to collect the food waste.

The Council will be providing more information to households on the new collections, what can and cannot be placed in the bins and the benefits of recycling food waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Council wants to reassure residents that there will be no change to their wheeled bin collections (black, burgundy and green) when this new system is introduced, as they will continue to provide the same level of service enjoyed which will be enhanced by the new much smaller food waste bin.