Council investing in energy saving measures

Bolsover District Council is set to invest £1.65million into council housing to make them more energy efficient.

The Council has received grant funding worth £811,065 from a government energy efficiency scheme called the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund and at its Executive on Monday 23 June 2025 they also agreed to match fund the grant with £838,236 of its own money.

In 2024, the Government confirmed the requirement for social housing landlords to achieve EPC C for every property by 2030.

The scheme will enable improvements to approximately 90 council owned homes, which are currently performing at a level below EPC C. The intention is to install air source heat pumps and a number of solar panels with batteries to help improve the properties energy efficiency.

Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, Councillor Phil Smith said, “This grant funding gives us the opportunity to scale up the installation of energy efficiency measures in some of our properties that have a rating below C.

“We have committed to the national ambition to achieve net zero by 2050 and by carrying out these energy savings measures it will not only help us achieve this ambition, improve upon the health and wellbeing of our tenants, but reduce their household bills as well.”

The work must be completed by the required 31 March 2028 deadline.