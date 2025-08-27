Cooking up confidence: Blend culinary foundation delivers hands-on food education with Valley Youth Club

A previous HAF event with Blend Culinary Foundation

On Monday, 19th August, Blend Culinary Foundation (BCF) teamed up with Sheffield City Council’s Holiday Activities and Food Programme (HAF) to deliver a hands-on cookingexperience for young people at Valley Youth Club. The session welcomed twelve children, who spent the day learning, cooking, and building confidence in the kitchen, many for the first time.

The menu was ambitious and delicious: crispy fried mac and cheese bites, homemade chicken pot noodles, and a decadent chocolate mousse topped with strawberries and crushed meringue. Guided by BCF’s experienced team, the children prepared each dish from scratch, with particular excitement around the pot noodles, many declaring the homemade version far superior to anything store-bought.

The atmosphere was focused and joyful, especially during the cooking demonstrations led by BCF’s head chef, Wendy, whose energy and expertise kept the group fully engaged. For several participants, it was their first time cooking independently. While many had helped out in family kitchens before, the session marked a milestone: preparing an entire meal on their own.

Lauren, Community Development Officer at BCF, reflected on the day:

“There’s something incredibly powerful about watching a young person realise they can cook a full meal themselves. You see their confidence grow in real time. It’s not just about food, it’s about self-belief, independence, and joy. That’s why we do this.”

The session was part of Blend Culinary Foundation’s wider mission to support the alleviation of food poverty, enhance food education, and unite communities through shared culinary experiences. Through community initiatives and corporate partnerships, BCF provides meals for those in need, supports food education programmes, and creates welcoming spaces where people can come together, learn new skills, and celebrate cultural diversity.