Community Safety Partnership review priorities

The Bolsover Community Safety Partnership are reminding local residents of their priorities as they continue to tackle crime and disorder issues in the area.

Figures from the last 12-months (May 2023 to April 2024) show that the district has seen a:

· 41.8 per cent decrease in theft from motor vehicles with figures dropping from 208 in 2022/2023 to 121 in 2023/2024,

· 8.1 per cent decrease in violence without injury as 1,015 offences were recorded in 2022/2023 and 933 in 2023/2024, and

Banner with priorities on

· 11 per cent decrease of other theft offences from 484 in 2022/2023 compared to 431 in 2023/2024.

The District of Bolsover did however see an increase in the following crimes during the same period:

50.2 per cent, in shoplifting offences from 255 in 2022/2023 compared to 383 2023/2024, (large increase being seen nationwide due to the cost of living crisis),

theft of motor vehicles increased by 13.9 per cent from 187 offences in 2022/2023 to 213 in 2023/2024.

Bolsover District Council’s Chief Executive, Karen Hanson said, “The figures for the problem areas we are targeting like theft from motor vehicles and violence without injury have dropped which is great news.

“The spike we have seen in shoplifting is worrying, but we know this is a nationwide problem. And increases in motor vehicle theft is also of concern, so we know we have work to do to tackle those areas.

“We have an excellent partnership in place to deal with the crime around Bolsover District and we will work closely with our partners to understand why we have seen these increases and what we need to do to tackle them, so we can make our streets even safer.”

The Partnership’s main priorities are:

· Reducing and managing anti-social behaviour and criminal damage

· Reducing domestic abuse and violent crime and sexual offences

· Prevent (Counter Terrorism)

· Reducing and preventing acquisitive crime, especially vehicle crime

· Reducing alcohol and substance misuse

· Reducing the risk of child exploitation (CRE)

The Community Safety Partnership (CSP) was formed under the Crime & Disorder Act 1998, amended by the Police & Justice Act 2006. This places a statutory duty on partners to work together to reduce crime and disorder in their area.