Community Rail Partnership wins prestigious award

The Robin Hood Line Community Rail Partnership (RHL CRP) has been awarded first place in the ‘Involving Children and Young People’ category at the Community Rail Awards 2025 for its Fusion Learning project.

The Community Rail Partnership which involved Bolsover District Council helped to bring young people, who were not responding to traditional classroom education, out of school and into a workshop environment.

Students (aged between 14 and 16 years) from Heritage High School in Clowne and The Bolsover School, were given the opportunity to learn fabrication and welding skills in an authentic workshop environment.

As part of the project the students had to create something that could be placed within their local community. They decided upon a large woolly mammoth that links to the local Creswell Crags heritage site and would serve as a lasting symbol of their achievements. After an initial design was agreed upon, they made a prototype, before the final, large-scale model was completed and sited near to Creswell Train Station.

Chair of the Robin Hood Line Community Rail Partnership, Councillor Duncan McGregor said, “We were obviously delighted to receive the award and have some part to play in helping these youngsters gain important skills and qualifications, but credit must go to them as they were the ones who did the training and were part of the Fusion Learning project.

“What these young people have achieved and created in such a short space of time is nothing short of brilliant. The Woolly Mammoth now stands as a unique landmark, inspiring the community and encouraging awareness of the Robin Hood Line. Well done to everyone involved.”

The students all completed the course with a certificate in fabrication and it helped transform their futures, with all students progressing to apprenticeships or other paths, including one joining the Royal Engineers.

Rich Topley, Assistant Headteacher at The Bolsover School, described the initiative as “nothing short of transformational.”

This ambitious project was made possible thanks to the collaborative efforts of Bolsover District Council, East Midlands Rail, Cross Country Trains, Community Rail Network, the Robin Hood Line Community Rail Partnership, and Bolsover Partnership, all united in their commitment to supporting young people.

Community rail is all about ensuring communities get the most from their railways. Working alongside local, regional and national partners, community rail partnerships and groups around the country aim to play an important role in social inclusion, community wellbeing and economic development, and promote rail as a key part of sustainable, healthy travel.