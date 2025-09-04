Community-led investment brings new defibrillator to Stanton Hill

Cllr Helen-Ann Smith with Stanton Hill residents

A new life-saving defibrillator has been installed at Brand Court in Stanton Hill, thanks to the dedication and initiative of residents working in partnership with Ashfield District Council.

The installation was made possible through the Stanton Hill Investment Plan, a ten-year, community-led initiative developed collaboratively by residents, Ashfield District Council, and members of the Teversal, Stanton Hill and Skegby Neighbourhood Forum.

This new device replaces a previously decommissioned unit and stands as a testament to the power of local voices in shaping meaningful improvements. Residents of Brand Court were instrumental in championing the need for the defibrillator, with one resident expressing their delight at having the device available not just for tenants, but for the wider community.

Councillor Helen-Ann Smith, Deputy Leader of Ashfield District Council and Ward Councillor for Stanton Hill and Teversal, said:

“Stanton Hill has a real sense of community, and this installation is a fantastic example of how residents are leading the way in making positive changes. We’re proud to support their efforts and ensure that their priorities are reflected in the improvements we deliver. This defibrillator is a vital investment in the health and wellbeing of everyone in the area.”

The Council worked closely with residents to ensure the defibrillator is easily accessible to all, aligning with the goals of the Stanton Hill Investment Plan to deliver resident-led improvements that make a lasting impact.