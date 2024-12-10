Community groups help boost wildlife in green spaces at the National Trust’s Hardwick Hall

Community groups and school children have been helping to improve wildlife on the parkland that surrounds Derbyshire’s Hardwick Hall by contributing to the creation of new wildlife habitats.

As part of an initiative by Central Co-op (Membership & Community) to bring local communities together, the Co-op organised a donation of bird and insect houses for the historic Hardwick Estate, which is in the care of the National Trust. The boxes were crafted by volunteers, schools and community groups.

Year 3 students from Chesterfield’s Norbriggs Primary School delivered the boxes to the ranger team at Hardwick and then spent a day with rangers to see where the newly installed bird and insect boxes had been placed. They took part in various nature activities and learned more about Hardwick Hall, which sits in 900 acres of parkland and is home to ancient trees, woodland, and countryside walks and trails. The youngsters heard all about the estate and about the nature living within the Hardwick Estate, near Chesterfield, and they investigated the new boxes on the trees around Millers Pond.

Joe Swift, National Trust Area Ranger, said: “It was a joy to welcome the year 3 children from Norbriggs Primary School and watch them connect with nature at Hardwick. The wildlife boxes are a great addition to the Hardwick Estate and will help to provide a home for many of the species that call Hardwick home. It was great to work with Central Co-op, who brought the local community together in the effort to build the wildlife boxes. A massive thank you to all those involved.”

Dena Parsons from Central Co-op said: “We wanted to celebrate the 180th Anniversary of the modern co-operative movement and the bird and insect boxes are a brilliant way in which to recognise this landmark of the former Rochdale Co-operative Society. We were delighted that Hardwick wanted to display these and for the children to learn more about the environment. Central Co-op is working hard to be a sustainable society for all and this project is just a perfect example of how we are achieving this.”