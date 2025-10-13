Community grant funding is now open to Nottinghamshire groups and charities

LCF is open

Groups and charities in Mansfield, Ashfield and across the county can now apply for the latest round of community-boosting grants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottinghamshire County County’s Local Communities Fund (LCF) is now open to eligible groups which can provide evidence that their projects will make a difference in their communities. This includes helping residents live healthier and more independent lives and contributing to a prosperous and growing local economy.

Capital grants can offer support towards improvements to local facilities, such as sport grounds, play areas and community centres, while smaller revenue grants are available to help with essential running costs, such as paying wages and bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eligible groups can apply for a one-off grant of up to £20,000 (capital) or up to £5,000 (revenue) if they have match-funding in place plus an endorsement from their local Nottinghamshire County Councillor.

Groups have until Friday 7 November 2025 to apply. Following a full assessment process, groups will hear back whether they have been successful in February 2026.

More details are here: www.nottscc.gov.uk/LCF

Councillor Dawn Justice, the Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Public Health, said she was delighted that the grant scheme was now open. She said:

“Community groups do such vital work to improve the lives and well-being of our residents, so the LCF can really help communities thrive by financially supporting community groups and charities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are expecting a large number of applications, so we have decided to make the whole year’s funding allocation available in this round.

“Priority will be given to applications that best meet the criteria, especially if these bids are from organisations that did not receive funding in the previous funding round.”

To support potential applicants, a series of free funding workshops are available for groups to register. These aim to giveinsights into wider funding opportunities and offer practical advice and tips on developing robust applications, including those for the LCF.

Places are still available to register for the following dates:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, a funding t oolkit offers further tips and guidance to charities, community groups, and voluntary organisations to help prepare their funding applications.

Reach Learning Disability, which has bases throughout the county, has previously benefitted from revenue funding to help its work supporting people with learning disabilities in Nottinghamshire. Chief Executive Steve Shatwell, said:

“We’re incredibly grateful to Nottinghamshire County Council for their community grants schemes over the years.

“LCF revenue funding has really helped us build strong community networks, recruit and support volunteers."