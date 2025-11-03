Community called to help celebrate the life and legacy of Duncan Macmillan House, Mapperley

Duncan Macmillan House (DMH) in Mapperley

For decades, Duncan Macmillan House (DMH) in Mapperley, has stood as a symbol of care, compassion and innovation in mental health. Named after Dr Duncan Macmillan, a visionary psychiatrist whose work helped transform the treatment of mental illness across the UK, the iconic building has long been a cornerstone of mental health services in Nottinghamshire and beyond.

Dr Macmillan was instrumental in developing more person-centred, community-based approaches to mental health care during a time when institutionalisation was the norm. His forward-thinking ideas helped shape modern mental health policy and practice, championing the belief that people should receive compassionate care closer to home.

The site now known as Duncan Macmillan House on Porchester Road, Mapperley, was originally built as the Nottingham Borough Lunatic Asylum, opening its doors in August 1880. Designed by renowned architect George Thomas Hine, it was constructed to accommodate 280 patients at a cost of around £30,000.

Over the years, it expanded and evolved, later becoming Mapperley Hospital, a key site for mental health care until its closure as a psychiatric hospital in December 1994. Since then, the site has been repurposed by Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, transforming from a clinical setting into the Trust’s headquarters and home to a range of non-clinical and support services.

The decision to sell the site follows careful consideration of how best to use public funds for the future. The building is ageing and requires significant investment to maintain. Its sale will allow the Trust to redirect resources into frontline services, patient care and modern, fit-for-purpose environments - ensuring the legacy of Duncan Macmillan’s compassionate and forward-thinking approach continues through the care provided today.

As the Trust prepares for the sale of Duncan Macmillan House, it is inviting colleagues, former patients, those with links to DMH and local residents to help celebrate the remarkable legacy of both the building and the man behind its name. For generations, DMH has been home to dedicated teams, pioneering projects and countless stories of care.

Chief Executive, Ifti Majid said: “Duncan Macmillan House holds a very special place in our history and in the hearts of so many people who have worked or received care there. Dr Macmillan’s pioneering vision changed the way mental health care is delivered, not only in Nottinghamshire but across the country. As we look to the future, our focus is on honouring that legacy while continuing to invest in services and environments that best support the health and wellbeing of our communities.”

To mark this important chapter, Nottinghamshire Healthcare is gathering stories, memories and photographs from colleagues past and present, patients and community members. These contributions will help shape a legacy project celebrating the history and impact of Duncan Macmillan House - and the extraordinary people who made it what it is.

In the months ahead, the Trust will share these stories through community events, online features and social media, offering everyone connected to DMH a chance to reflect, remember and celebrate its proud history.

For more information, updates and opportunities to get involved, please visit www.nottinghamshirehealthcare.nhs.uk/DMH.