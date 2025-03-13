Community backing for hospice trust’s 1991 Club

A new fundraising initiative from John Eastwood Hospice has got off to a flying start, with more than 120 people and organisations already signing up.

Around 70 people attended a special event, hosted at the hospice, to mark the launch of the JEH 1991 Club.

On that night alone, around 50 people and companies signed up to support the club, with organisations including Linneys, Future Products, and Pinders Opticians.

Lisa Todd, Fundraising Innovation Manager at John Eastwood Hospice Trust, said: “The support has already been amazing and we are so proud to be creating a sustainable fundraising initiative that will help people in our communities.

“We were delighted at the turnout for the event because it was a chance not only to launch the club, but also to explain to more people just how the hospice works and what a difference it makes.”

In-house team leader Heather Callaghan spoke movingly at the event, telling attendees about just how the hospice helps individuals and their families. Members of the 1991 Club are a special group of supporters who are committed to making a regular subscription to John Eastwood Hospice.

The launch event was attended by Peter and Dianne Soar, whose daughter Katrina Taylor used the services of the hospice. Katrina had been diagnosed with a Stage Four brain tumour at the age of 41. The married mum of two and well-respected local journalist, died at just 42 in July 2023.

Peter said: “The hospice was a godsend to us while Katrina was ill and looked after her in the last weeks of her life.

“Many people think of hospices as sad place, but the opposite is true. Yes, there is lots of sadness, but the staff are phenomenal. They really are angels.”

Based on Mansfield Road, the hospice first began offering day hospice services in 1991 and now also provides a 12-bed specialist inpatient unit, and a Living Well Centre providing day service care in the community.

The hospice trust is a registered charity, and each year has to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds as part of its commitment to working in partnership with the NHS and to meet the continual challenges of rising costs.

For more about how to sign up to the 1991 Club, visit www.johneastwoodhospice.org.uk.