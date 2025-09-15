College wins Employer Award at Boots and Beret 2025

Andrew Cropley MBE (second left) pictured with guest of honour Brigadier Adam Fraser-Hitchen ADC DL, Deputy Commander (Reserves) 3rd (UK) Division; Adam Keightley, of award sponsor Anderson Green, and Nottinghamshire County Council’s Madam Chairman, Cllr Jan Goold.

West Nottinghamshire College has proudly won an employer accolade at the Boots and Beret Awards 2025 for its outstanding commitment to the Armed Forces community.

It was presented with the Employer Award as one of eight deserving category winners at the glittering ceremony, organised by Nottinghamshire County Council, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Nottingham on Thursday 11 September.

The showpiece event, attended by more than 260 guests, celebrated the tireless dedication and service of individuals and organisations supporting Nottinghamshire’s Armed Forces community.

The Employer Award, sponsored by building services consultants Anderson Green, was presented to the college in recognition of its ‘robust reservist policy’, active employment of Reserve Forces personnel, and its commitment to supporting veterans, cadets, and service families. It also regularly hosts visits from the Royal Navy, Army, and RAF career services at its events.

Andrew proudly takes to the stage to collect the Employer Award on behalf of the college.

This accolade follows the college’s recent achievement of the Gold Award in the Ministry of Defence’s Employer Recognition Scheme 2025, which recognise UK employers that champion veterans, actively support the Armed Forces Covenant, and demonstrate forces-friendly credentials as part of their recruitment and employment practices.

Speaking of the Boots and Beret Awards, principal and chief executive Andrew Cropley MBE, who is also the college’s Armed Forces champion, said: “It was a privilege to be part of a very special evening, hearing so many stories of the work that individuals and organisations are doing to support regular and reserve personnel and their families, veterans and cadet forces.

“It was truly inspirational and I offer huge congratulations to Nottinghamshire County Council for a superb event.

“To receive this reward on behalf of the college was a great honour, recognising the work we are doing to be a great employer for those with service links and the work we do to prepare some of the next generation for careers in the Armed Forces.

“I was very proud and we will use this as motivation to challenge ourselves to go even further in the future.”

The college supports the Armed Forces in a number of ways, through inclusive employment practices and specialist training. A dedicated Reservist policy offers up to 10 days’ paid leave annually to support training commitments, and managers are encouraged to provide flexible support during mobilisation and reintegration.

Several veterans have transitioned into teaching roles at the college, and one staff member, an RAF Flying Officer, is currently on a nine-month commission, with the college fully supporting her service and recognising the benefits her experience will bring to students upon her return.

Through its partnership with the charity Building Heroes, the college delivers specialist construction training to service-leavers and their families.

It also offers qualifications in uniformed protective services (UPS) to more than 100 students, most of whom aspire to careers in the military or emergency services. Ten are active cadets, and two staff members serve as cadet instructors. The college also honours military service annually with a Remembrance Day parade and drill displays led by UPS students.