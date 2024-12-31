College principal awarded MBE in New Year Honours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Nottinghamshire College principal and chief executive Andrew Cropley has spoken of his pride after being made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in the 2025 New Year Honours – insisting the award was shared with his “incredible team”.

The 58-year-old was recognised for services to the community of Ashfield and Mansfield.

Since joining the college in May 2019, Mr Cropley has made it his mission to place it at the heart of both districts through partnerships across education, health and business, and investments in new campuses and facilities, which have transformed opportunities for students, apprentices and employers.

He was also appointed chair of Mansfield Place Board – a partnership between the district council and public and private sector organisations – in December 2019, which has subsequently secured a combined £72.3 million from the government’s Towns Fund, Levelling-Up, and Long-Term Plan for Towns allocations, bringing major infrastructure projects, regeneration schemes, improved technology, and investments in new jobs and skills.

Andrew Cropley dedicated his MBE to the "incredible team” at West Nottinghamshire College.

Mr Cropley said: “I feel proud to be awarded this honour, although it is important to me that everyone understands that I am receiving it as part of an incredible team at West Nottinghamshire College.

“The credit must go to all those who have worked so hard and creatively to make us the college that our communities need us to be, and to those who are working with us to improve the lives of everyone in Ashfield and Mansfield.

“We have come so far over the last five-and-a-half years, and I hope that the people of both districts, and the employers that operate here, see our college as a real asset.

“The partnerships we’ve built with Nottingham Trent University, Sherwood Forest Hospitals, the wider NHS, local authorities, police and fire service, armed forces, Mansfield Town FC and hundreds of private sector businesses provide a great basis for us to continue to challenge ourselves to do even more.

“The colleagues I am privileged to work with are extremely talented and dedicated to helping our students find positive futures, and partners on the Mansfield Place Board are all determined to seize the chance to create a community full of aspiration and opportunity.

“Whilst this honour marks an incredible milestone, we are absolutely committed to being even more responsive to our community's needs. There is still much to do, and I can't wait for the next chapter.

“I am extremely humbled by this award and grateful to my family, friends and colleagues for their fulsome support over the years.”

Under Mr Cropley’s leadership, the college moved out of financial intervention, achieving ‘good’ financial health for four consecutive years. The college was also graded ‘good’ following its latest Ofsted inspection in 2023, with inspectors highlighting areas of outstanding provision and its ‘strong’ contribution to meeting local skills needs.

Other successes include the creation of unique partnerships with Nottingham Trent University (NTU) and Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust which have boosted access to higher education and careers in the NHS.

Several of NTU’s higher education programmes have been delivered from its Mansfield hub at the college’s Derby Road campus since 2019 – which made Mansfield a university town for the first time in its history – and together they have created a nursing school on the site, which celebrated its first graduates earlier this month.

Collaboration with Sherwood Forest Hospitals has delivered several ‘Step into the NHS’ events to promote the various job roles in the health service and the educational routes towards them, while students with additional needs and learners on the T-Level in Health course are undertaking long-term placements at King’s Mill Hospital.

The college’s investments in facilities included opening a dedicated sixth-form campus, adult learning centre, and hub for students with additional needs, all in Mansfield town centre; a new construction training centre at the former Mansfield Brewery building, and the Gene Haas Centre for Advanced Manufacturing at its engineering centre in Sutton.

It also initiated plans for the Automated Distribution and Manufacturing Centre (ADMC) – Ashfield's £30m flagship Towns Fund project now being led by Ashfield District Council in partnership with the college, Nottinghamshire County Council and NTU. If approved, the ADMC will be the centrepiece of a dedicated Innovation and Technology Park, driving productivity and bringing more high-skilled jobs to the district.

Meanwhile, the Mansfield Place Board has secured tens of millions of pounds to fund major schemes in the district through successful bids to the government, with several transformational projects either complete, in progress or in the pipeline.

Of these, the £9.1 million Warsop Health Hub opened its doors earlier this year, while projects underway include construction of the college’s Future Tech Skills and Knowledge Exchange, redevelopment of Berry Hill Park, and introduction of ‘smart’ parking technology in the town centre.

Prior to joining the further education (FE) sector, Mr Cropley served as a commissioned officer in the Royal Navy for 21 years, latterly as Commanding Officer of the Defence School of Languages. During his 15 years in FE, he has held executive leadership roles at colleges in Sheffield, Warwickshire, Stratford-upon-Avon, Birmingham, Skipton in North Yorkshire, and now, Mansfield and Ashfield.

Mr Cropley is married to Andrea, a partner in a law firm. They have two daughters, Elinor, 19, and Madeleine, 18.

Originally from Lowestoft, Suffolk, he is a trained meteorologist and oceanographer, and his hobbies include horse-riding, watching cricket, supporting Norwich City Football Club and visiting the theatre.