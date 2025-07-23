College achieves prestigious Gold Award for Armed Forces support

West Nottinghamshire College has proudly achieved a prestigious Gold Award in the Ministry of Defence’s Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) 2025 – the highest honour for employers who demonstrate outstanding support to the Armed Forces community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The college is one of just 12 organisations in the East Midlands – and the only one in Nottinghamshire – to gain the Gold standard in this year’s awards, which recognise UK employers that champion veterans, actively support the Armed Forces Covenant, and demonstrate forces-friendly credentials as part of their recruitment and employment practices.

This builds on the college’s Silver Award in 2024 and comes just five years after it signed the Armed Forces Covenant and received the Bronze Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gold Award recognises the wide-ranging support that the college provides to serving and former members of the Armed Forces including veterans, Reservists, Cadet Force adult volunteers, and their families.

The college is one of just 12 organisations in the East Midlands – and the only one in Nottinghamshire – to gain the Gold standard in this year’s awards.

The college employs staff who are ex-service personnel and serving members of the Reserve Forces and fully recognises their valuable contribution to the UK Armed Forces, their communities and the workplace. It has a dedicated Reservist policy, which includes offering 10 days’ paid leave to support their training commitments.

Several former service personnel have been supported in their transition to teaching careers, including two currently undertaking PGCE qualifications at Nottingham Trent University.

Managers are encouraged to support Reservists throughout their service including during mobilisation and the return-to-work process. Currently, the college is supporting a member of staff who is an RAF Flying Officer on a nine-month commission, recognising the skills and experience she gains will further enrich her teaching and benefit students on her return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specialist construction skills training to service leavers, ex-military personnel and their families is provided through the college’s partnership with the national charity Building Heroes.

Flashback to 2020 when Andrew Cropley MBE signed the Armed Forces Covenant.

It also delivers qualifications in uniformed protective services (UPS) to more than 100 students wanting to pursue a career in the Army, Navy, Royal Marines, police, ambulance service or fire and rescue services – 10 of whom are active cadets and two staff members serve as cadet instructors.

Each year, the college hosts a Remembrance Day service and student-led parade, which includes drill displays by UPS students.

Through its strong employer engagement programme, the college regularly welcomes representatives from the RAF, Royal Navy, and British Army to careers events, providing students with direct insight into opportunities within the Armed Forces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Principal and chief executive Andrew Cropley MBE, a former Royal Navy commanding officer, serves as the college’s Armed Forces Champion and actively encourages ex-service staff to connect through regular group meetings.

Mr Cropley said: “As an ex-serviceman myself, I'm delighted that our college has succeeded in the challenge we set ourselves in being a brilliant partner to our superb Armed Forces and those who serve.

“Getting to this award has been an exceptional experience, which has driven us to think hard about how we attract, support and retain past or present service personnel, as well as helping us better prepare the next generation.”

The ERS Gold Award is part of the Ministry of Defence’s commitment to strengthening relationships between defence and civilian employers, encouraging organisations to pledge, demonstrate and advocate support for the Armed Forces community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To achieve Gold, employers must provide at least 10 days of additional paid leave for Reservists, implement supportive HR policies for veterans and Cadet Force adult volunteers, and actively promote defence-friendly practices across their networks and sectors.

Crucially, Gold Award holders must go well beyond the minimum requirements, showing long-term dedication to the principles of the Armed Forces Covenant.

The college’s name appears alongside this year’s national award recipients on the government’s ERS Gold Award roll of honour and it will be formally presented with the award at a presentation evening in November.