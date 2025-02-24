Clipstone Hall & Lodge residents enjoy exclusive tour of Mansfield Town FC

The visit to Mansfield FC has kept the residents from Clipstone Hall & Lodge chattering ever since!

Residents of Clipstone Hall & Lodge Care Home in Mansfield were recently treated to a special outing to Mansfield Town Football Club, also known as The Stags. The visit provided a unique opportunity for residents to explore the historic stadium, meet some of the players, and enjoy a day immersed in football history.

The club, founded in 1897, holds a special place in the hearts of many local residents. The tour included a visit to the stadium grounds, a behind-the-scenes look at the changing rooms, and a chance to interact with some of the club’s players.

For many, the visit was not only an enjoyable day out but also a nostalgic trip down memory lane. One resident reflected on the experience, saying: "I remember coming here when my husband was a footballer—it brought back so many wonderful memories."

The visit was organised by the activities team at Clipstone Hall & Lodge, with Deputy Manager Mandy accompanying residents on the trip. The care home places a strong emphasis on engaging residents in meaningful activities, both inside the home and within the community, to promote social interaction and emotional well-being.

The residents at Clipstone Hall & Lodge were thrilled to meet the players and see the Stags ground!

At Clipstone Hall & Lodge, the focus extends beyond high-quality care; the home is committed to ensuring that residents remain active, engaged, and connected with their wider community.

Regular outings, such as this trip to Mansfield Town FC, provide numerous benefits:

Social Interaction – Engaging with others fosters a sense of belonging and prevents isolation.

Physical and Mental Well-being – Fresh air, movement, and new experiences help maintain both physical and cognitive health.

Reminiscence Therapy – Revisiting familiar places and events can stimulate memory recall and encourage residents to share personal stories.

A representative from Mansfield Town FC commented: "It was an absolute pleasure to welcome the residents from Clipstone Hall & Lodge. Seeing them enjoy the tour and hearing their stories about their personal connections to the club was truly special."

The visit was met with enthusiasm by residents, staff, and families alike, highlighting the positive impact of community-based activities. The team at Clipstone Hall & Lodge is committed to continuing to provide enriching experiences that enhance residents’ quality of life.