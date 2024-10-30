Cherubs Nurseries Edwinstowe goes Spook-tacular for Halloween!

Ghosts and giggles filled the air this week at Cherubs Nurseries in Edwinstowe.

The youngest learners and their educators embraced the Halloween spirit in style! From mini witches to tiny pumpkins, every corner of the nursery was bursting with imaginative costumes and spooky activities, creating an unforgettable experience for children and staff alike.

The nursery’s Halloween celebration wasn’t just about costumes—it was a day of exploration, creativity, and learning. Early Years Educators at Cherubs Nurseries believe that events like Halloween are fantastic for child development. “Children learn best through play,” explains Nursery Manager, Sarah Hickling. “By engaging in sensory activities, dressing up, and role-playing, they’re building social skills, language, and creativity. Halloween brings out curiosity and confidence in each child!”

Cherubs staff went all out, creating interactive stations from spooky pumpkin soup making, ghostly story circles and Halloween-themed mark making. The atmosphere was alive with laughter, amazement, and—naturally—a few playful ‘boo!’ moments.

Toddlers and Babies at Cherubs Nurseries getting into the spooky spirit.

Celebrating Early Years and Welcoming New Families

Cherubs Nurseries believes that special events like Halloween are a core part of fostering joy and curiosity in young children. Families who join Cherubs Edwinstowe aren’t just enrolling in a nursery—they’re becoming part of a community that cherishes every child’s early milestones. “Seeing the excitement in the children’s eyes reminds us of the wonder of these early years. We welcome families who want their children to learn, grow, and laugh in an enriching, nurturing environment,” says Nursery Manager, Sarah.

Join the Cherubs Family!

As our little ones enjoy their Halloween fun, Cherubs Nurseries is looking to expand its team. Do you have a passion for guiding young minds and making early childhood memorable? Joining the Cherubs Nurseries team means becoming part of a friendly, enthusiastic group committed to delivering top-notch early education. With a dynamic approach, we offer room to grow and learn, plus a wonderful network of support.

“We’re looking for dedicated team members who want to make a real difference in young lives,” says Onboarding Executive, Shannon. “There’s no better time to join than now, with more families choosing Cherubs for their children’s early years. Our team’s energy and creativity are our biggest assets.”

To find out more about our job opportunities, please email [email protected] or call us on 0330 055 3373.

So, whether you’re a parent seeking a magical nursery or a passionate educator ready for a rewarding career, Cherubs Nurseries are ready to welcome you. Call today to learn more about enrolling or joining our staff—and come see the Cherubs difference!