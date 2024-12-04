Cherubs Edwinstowe hosts festive jingle jog for charity

Cherubs Edwinstowe brought the community together with a delightful Jingle Jog this week, as children, parents, and staff joined forces to raise funds for their 2025 charity partner, soon to be announced.

The event, held at the Edwinstowe Cricket Club, saw children dressed in an array of festive jumpers. With jingle bells in hand and plenty of holiday spirit, they ran, jogged, and skipped around the field, completing laps with proud smiles and hearty cheers of encouragement from the sidelines.

Parents were also a big part of the day, either joining their little ones on the track or cheering them on with applause and festive shouts of encouragement. Many embraced the holiday theme, donning Santa hats, reindeer antlers, and even matching festive outfits.

Cherubs Edwinstowe Manager, Sarah, expressed her delight at the success of the event. “It’s wonderful to see so many children and families come together to spread festive cheer and support a great cause. The energy and enthusiasm today were heartwarming, and we can’t wait to announce the charity partner this event will benefit in the new year.”

One of Cherubs Nurseries Pre-Schoolers enjoying the Jingle Jog.

The Jingle Jog is part of Cherubs Nurseries’ ongoing commitment to community involvement and charitable giving. This festive fundraiser highlights the nursery’s focus on teaching children the value of kindness, community spirit, and giving back, especially during the holiday season.

Parents who attended praised the event for its inclusivity and creativity.

The funds raised during the Jingle Jog will be allocated to Cherubs Nurseries’ chosen charity partner for 2025, which will be revealed early in the new year. In the meantime, Cherubs Edwinstowe is already gearing up for more events to support its mission of making a difference in the community.

The day ended with hot chocolate and mince pies for everyone, adding an extra dose of Christmas cheer to a memorable event.