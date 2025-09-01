Changes coming for some Ashfield bin collections

Households are being urged to look out for changes to some bin collections across Ashfield coming later this year.

New Government legislation around recycling and waste collection means Ashfield District Council (ADC) needs to make changes to its own service from Monday, 7 October.

Around 60 per cent of households will see their current bin collection days changed, as ADC gears up for the introduction of weekly food waste collections being introduced nationally in 2027.

In the next two weeks ALL households in the district will receive an updated bin collection calendar through the post. This will tell them when each of their respective bins will be emptied for the next twelve months.

In addition, from Monday 15 September residents can also visit our website and use our online tool to find out their collection days.

Councillor Helen-Ann Smith, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Parks and Environmental Services, said: “This is a positive step forward for Ashfield. By changing our bin collections, we’re not only aligning with national recycling reforms but also making our services more efficient and sustainable.

“Residents can expect the same high standard of service, with clearer guidance and better support for recycling. It’s all about making it easier for people to do the right thing for the environment.”

A frequently asked questions section is also available on the council’s website to help residents understand the changes.