Celebratory barbecue toasts Mansfield care home's fourth birthday
Paul Pitchford, a co-founder of the company with lifelong friend and business partner Scott Marsh, was the Master of the Barbecue, which was held at the company’s premises at The Sidings, Mansfield Woodhouse.
He said: “Not only is our team made up of wonderful carers and office staff, they are friends with our clients, and days like these enable our clients to make friends too.
“We had a wonderful day and we know our team and clients did too. Thank you to everyone who has made our four years successful - we literally couldn't have done it without people putting their trust in us.”
The event had colouring activities, games, and a bouncy castle for children, and clients enjoyed singing and dancing to music from their generation.
Your Home Care is continually growing, and has capacity for new clients and new staff.
The company can be contacted by calling 01623 375275 and the website is www.yourhomecare.co.uk.
