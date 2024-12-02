Celebrations at Selston care home after award win and team recognition

The ‘exceptional commitment’ of a specialist dementia care giver at a Nottinghamshire care home has been recognised at the Great British Care Awards.

This week, the East Midlands Regional Ceremony of the Great British Care Awards saw Nikita Chifamva, of Wren Hall in Selston, take home the coveted Dementia Carer Award.

Nikita’s exceptional commitment to dementia care was recognised by the judges, who described him as ‘a truly exceptional individual’. The panel went on to say, ‘In many years of judging, he stands out as someone I will remember. He is genuinely caring and outstanding. He is one to watch for the future and is absolutely in the right profession’.

Nikita’s person-centred approach to care and his deep empathy for every family member he supports has made him an invaluable member of the Wren Hall team. His commitment to improving the lives of those living with dementia ensures that each resident feels seen, heard, and cared for with dignity and compassion.

Nikita and Lesley celebrating at the GBCA Awards.

“It is such an honour to receive this award,” said Nikita. “But more than that, it’s a privilege to be part of a team that truly values its residents and strives to provide the best care possible. I share this recognition with my amazing colleagues and the residents who inspire me every day.”

The event, which recognises outstanding achievements in the care sector, also recognised the hard work of Lesley Bolton, Wren Hall's talented chef, who was Highly Commended in the category of Care Home Chef, after being shortlisted for her outstanding contributions to care.

Lesley, who caters for a range of services at Wren Hall, from nursery care to elderly support, manages the kitchen with great care, ensuring that every meal is a nourishing experience that reflects her passion for food and her deep understanding of nutrition.

The judges praised Lesley’s commitment to creating meals that go beyond basic sustenance. Her attention to detail and the joy she takes in cooking are evident in the way she tailors meals to meet the individual needs of each resident. Lesley’s thoughtful approach ensures that every resident, regardless of age or ability, enjoys meals that are both satisfying and nourishing. Her respect for residents and her person-centred approach to catering makes her a key member of the Wren Hall family.

Winner: Nikita celebrated his win at the Great British Care Awards 2024.

“I’m overjoyed to have been recognised in this way,” said Lesley. “It’s a pleasure to work with such a fantastic team, and I am so grateful to be able to make a difference in our residents' lives through the food I prepare.”

These awards highlight the exceptional level of care and commitment provided by Wren Hall, where every team member plays a vital role in enhancing the lives of those we care for.

Wren Hall's Managing Director, Anita Astle MBE, added: “We are incredibly proud of Nikita and Lesley for these well-deserved recognitions. Their hard work, care, and passion are an inspiration to us all.

“These awards reflect the quality of care, attention to detail, and love that is central to the Wren Hall ethos. We remain committed to supporting our residents and empowering them to live their best lives with dignity, respect, and independence.”

For more information about Wren Hall, please visit wrenhall.com.