Celebrating success: A night to remember at the Great British Care Awards

Premier Community Home Care is celebrating a double win at the prestigious Great British Care Awards, held in Nottingham on Wednesday 27th November.

It was an evening filled with tears of joy, heartfelt stories, and triumphant celebrations as Mansfield-based Home Care company, Premier Community scooped two awards at this year's Great Bristh Care Awards.

Sabrina Bennett, Registered Manager for Premier Community’s Amber Valley Branch, was announced the winner of the Great British Home Care Registered Manager Award.

“Sabrina’s win in the Home Care Registered Manager category was a moment of pure joy,” explains Premier Community’s CEO, Daniel Isterling. “Her commitment, expertise, and unwavering dedication have always been evident to those who work alongside her. To see her hard work recognised on such a platform was nothing short of inspiring.”

Premier Community's Sabrina Bennett, Laura T and Lyndsey Callaghan pictured with The Great British Care Awards hosts.

Sabrina adds: “I want to acknowledge that none of this would be possible without the amazing team surrounding me. I am incredibly proud of every member of the Amber Valley team, from my care coordinators to the dedicated care staff who are delivering quality services to our service users, it truly is a pleasure to work with each of them every day.”

Further celebrations were to be had when Laura T, a carer from Premier Community’s Heanor Care Team, was awarded the Newcomer to Care Award.

When asked about how she felt about winning the award, Laura said: “I'm so grateful to have been nominated in the first place, but to actually go and win it is something I never dreamed of happening. I wouldn't have been here at all if Troi, Emma, Sabrina and Sally hadn't seen something in me and believed that I would be a good carer.

“Everyone has been so supportive, the carers and Care Co's have backed me all the way, and Premier Community has given me some amazing opportunities. I'll be forever grateful to each and every one of them.”

As a final nod to Premier Community’s pursuit of providing care excellence, the recruitment team was also Highly Commended by judges in The Three R’s category (Recruitment, Retention, and Recognition), reflecting their tireless efforts to attract the best caregivers in the field, nurture them, and help celebrate their contributions.

“As the CEO of our family business, I am immensely proud of what we achieved,” adds Daniel. “These awards not only recognise individual brilliance but also underscore the collective strength of our team.”

Premier Community has been caring for families across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire for the last 28 years. Founded by former nurse Gill Isterling in 1996, Premier Community was born out of a desire to provide quality home care services to adults in the local community.

Today, the company is still run by the Isterling Family, with Gill’s five sons, Ben, Daniel, Joe, Tim and Aidan, all heavily involved in different aspects of the business.

With locally based care teams throughout Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, Premier Community continues to be a cherished addition to many families in the East Midlands, delivering over 14,000 domiciliary care visits per week and employing over 450 active carers.