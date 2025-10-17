Catering student Caroline kicks her way to European gold

Sixteen-year-old West Nottinghamshire College student Caroline Jones is proving she’s got the perfect recipe for success – excelling both in the kitchen and on the international sporting stage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Level 1 Hospitality and Catering student recently returned from Germany, where she competed in the European Taekwondo Championships, bringing home gold and bronze medals.

Representing her club, Heart of England, and training with Integrity Taekwondo, Caroline secured gold in sparring and bronze in patterns – a choreographed sequence of movements that demonstrate skill, balance, and precision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline’s passion for Taekwondo began when she was just four years old, inspired by her sister’s involvement in the sport.

Caroline is enjoying her studies in hospitality and catering at the college

Caroline said: “I used to watch every lesson and thought it looked really fun. So I tried a few classes, kept going, and now I’m a second-degree black belt.”

Taekwondo has become a true family affair for the Joneses. Caroline’s parents, Lisa and Steve, and her sisters, Rebecca (20) and Jessica (18), all train and hold black belts. Her dad, Steve, even teaches at the club, while Caroline helps out with younger students.

She added: “You have to set a good example. The little ones look up to us, so being kind and respectful is really important.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her latest success adds to an impressive sporting record – at last year’s World Championships in Croatia, Caroline earned two golds and a silver. Despite a recent rib injury, she’s already back in training, showing the same resilience and determination that have carried her to the top of her sport.

Caroline celebrating on the podium in Germany

When she’s not competing, Caroline can be found in the college’s Refined restaurant or professional kitchens, gaining hands-on experience as part of her catering course.

She said: “I’m really enjoying the course and everyone’s friendly and supportive. I’ve been in the kitchens one week and the restaurant the next, so I’m learning both sides.”

With her energy, focus, and positive attitude, Caroline’s Taekwondo mindset clearly influences her approach to learning and life. As she continues to develop her culinary skills, one thing’s certain – this young champion is serving up success both on the mat and in the kitchen.