Care staff take on skydive to raise money for their residents at Magnolia House Care Home

Staff at Magnolia House residential care home traveled to Langar Airfield, Nottingham, where they took on a new challenge - diving 14,000 feet from a plane, to raise money for their residents, so far raising an amazing £3278 towards their Mini bus fundraiser.

The team which included Home Manager Gemma, Team Leader Jessica, Administrator Nicola, Care Assistant Dawn and Hairdresser Rachel, all work at the local residential care home based in Mansfield, together took on the challenge after being inspired by one of their late former residents Rita who also carried out a charity sky dive in her later years.

After discussions in the home on what to raise money for, the Magnolia House Mini Bus fundraiser was formed to raise funds towards the home having their own mini bus for the residents to have more access to their local community and beyond.

Manager Gemma commented: "We are overwhelmed by the support and generosity of everyone in helping us raise an amazing £3278 so far for our residents and can't thank everyone enough."

Proprietor of the home David Haigh said: “I am incredibly proud of the team for their fundraising efforts and for the bravery they’ve shown by completing this skydiving challenge. I see our staff go above and beyond daily to care for our residents, and this just shows the level of commitment and enthusiasm they have to take on such a huge challenge to raise money to improve the service users quality of life”

Speaking of her experience after the skydive, Team Leader Jessica said: “The skydive was an amazing experience and I would recommend it to anyone. I'm already planning my next dive next year with my family and can’t wait to do it again. We all found the staff at Langar airfield amazing in their support through the experience, they put us all at ease and made it a special experience we will all treasure and the fact we got to do it together as a team for our residents makes it even more special ”.