Care home and nursery bring stories to life for World Book Day
On World Book Day (March 6th), Wren Hall, a specialist dementia care home in Selston, and neighbouring nursery, Little Wrens, transformed rooms throughout the home into immersive storybook worlds, with each lounge selecting a well-loved book as its theme. Staff joined in the fun by dressing up as their favourite characters and decorating surroundings to reflect the chosen tales.
The home’s Wood-Nook lounge took inspiration from The Wizard of Oz, featuring yellow brick road displays and familiar faces like Dorothy, the Scarecrow, and the Tin Man. In the Snug lounge, Mowgli and his friends enjoyed the spotlight with a jungle setup.
Over in Garden-Row, the Mr. Men series brought a splash of colour and personality, while the Tranquility room celebrated another favourite - Where’s Wally. Lastly, the Christine Bates Day Centre went through the looking glass paying tribute to the wonderful Alice in Wonderland.
Anita Astle MBE, managing director of Wren Hall, said: “World Book Day was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the joy of reading and bring stories to life for our family members and the youngsters from Little Wrens.
“These events are about so much more than decoration and costumes, they create moments of connection and nostalgia, which are so valuable to those living with dementia.”
Rated ‘Outstanding’ by the CQC, Wren Hall is dedicated to fostering a warm and inclusive environment where family members feel a sense of belonging. Through creative events like World Book Day, the home continues to provide stimulating experiences that enhance wellbeing and bring joy to everyday life.
For more information on Wren Hall, please visit www.wrenhall.com.