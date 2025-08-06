Care assistant from Caremark Mansfield & Ashfield reaches finals of ‘Homecare’s Got Talent’

Caremark, one of the UK’s leading providers of home care, is celebrating a shining star from its Mansfield & Ashfield team as 19-year-old Care Assistant Macey Shaw has secured a place in the finals of Homecare’s Got Talent – a national competition celebrating the hidden talents of those working in the home care sector.

Macey, who joined the Caremark Mansfield & Ashfield team when she was 17, was encouraged to enter the competition when her manager tagged her in a post on the company’s internal communications.

After submitting a self-taped audition on 4th June, Macey progressed through the competition stages, eventually performing live at the regional semi-finals in Manchester on 9th July.

Commenting on her finalist status, Macey said: “After everyone had finished performing, they took us into two groups – one upstairs and one downstairs – and my heart was just racing. Then they told us we were all finalists . . . It was quite overwhelming, but a great feeling! There were so many thoughts rushing through my head – like, what am I going to perform for the finals?”

A passionate musical theatre performer since the age of three, Macey has just completed three years at musical theatre college and is preparing to start a degree in Musical Theatre at the London College of Music this September. “Performing is something I’ve always done,” she said. “There’s just nothing I love more than getting on stage. It’s such an escape. I love the emotions that rush through you and the adrenaline; it’s such a good feeling. Singing and performing really is the love of my life.”

Macey’s love of music often finds its way into her care work, particularly when supporting clients with dementia. “Music can take them right back in time. We’ll have a sing-along, and it’s like they light up. You can see that spark – it’s as if they’re reconnecting with a part of themselves again.”

When asked what she finds most rewarding about being a care assistant, Macey said: “I’d probably say watching people grow. Seeing people who are struggling with their mobility getting better as well as hearing their stories, their happy memories – it just makes you go home thinking, ‘I’ve done a good thing today.’”

She added, “I started as a care assistant when I was 17, just after college. My mum has always worked in care, and when I saw the job, I thought it actually sounded like a bit of me. I went to the interview, and from my first day, I just fell in love with it.”

Though Macey is heading to university in London this autumn, she plans to continue working with Caremark while she is there - “It’s definitely something I want to keep doing – it’s the perfect job. I can do ‘bank’ shift work in London and pick up my job at home in the holidays. You meet so many amazing people and the hours work around you.”

David Glover, Joint CEO of Caremark, said: "We’re all so proud of Macey and thrilled to see her reach the finals of Homecare’s Got Talent. She’s a brilliant example of the passion and talent that exists within our care teams. One of the great strengths of a career in care is that it can fit around people’s lifestyles and goals, and Macey shows just how beautifully it can work alongside personal passions.

“We’re lucky to have such dedicated, multi-talented individuals like her bringing so much to the people we support every day. When care assistants are empowered to share their talents, it doesn’t just enrich their own lives – it brings joy, connection and real therapeutic value to the customers they care for. All of us at Caremark are rooting for her!"

The Homecare’s Got Talent final will take place on Thursday 14th August, with finalists competing for a £1,000 prize, a holiday for two, and the chance to perform live in front of thousands.

For more information about Caremark and its services, visit www.caremark.co.uk.