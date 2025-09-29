Businesses swing into action to raise £5,480 for Miles for Smiles

South Normanton-based strategic marketing agency Purpose Media and Derby-headquartered S. O’Brien Heating Solutions are celebrating the success of their recent charity golf day, which raised a total of £5,480 in support of Miles for Smiles.

The event, held at Morley Hayes Golf Club, brought together local businesses for a day of competition, camaraderie, and fundraising.

Miles for Smiles provides grants and memorable experiences for families and individuals affected by disabilities, life-changing and life-limiting conditions across South Derbyshire, East Staffordshire, and North West Leicestershire.

Steve O’Brien, owner of S. O’Brien Heating Solutions, said: "We’re thrilled with the generosity of everyone involved. The golf day is a fantastic way to enjoy a day of sport while making a difference for Miles for Smiles and the families they support."

The teams assemble for the golf day.

Matt Wheatcroft, managing director of Purpose Media, added: "It’s inspiring to see businesses come together for such a positive cause. The funds raised will go a long way in helping Miles for Smiles continue their incredible work in the community."

The organisers thanked all participating teams, sponsors, and supporters for helping make the event a success and look forward to hosting more charity initiatives in the future.

For more information about Miles for Smiles and how to support their work, visit www.milesforsmiles.org.uk.