Businesses swing into action to raise £5,480 for Miles for Smiles
The event, held at Morley Hayes Golf Club, brought together local businesses for a day of competition, camaraderie, and fundraising.
Miles for Smiles provides grants and memorable experiences for families and individuals affected by disabilities, life-changing and life-limiting conditions across South Derbyshire, East Staffordshire, and North West Leicestershire.
Steve O’Brien, owner of S. O’Brien Heating Solutions, said: "We’re thrilled with the generosity of everyone involved. The golf day is a fantastic way to enjoy a day of sport while making a difference for Miles for Smiles and the families they support."
Matt Wheatcroft, managing director of Purpose Media, added: "It’s inspiring to see businesses come together for such a positive cause. The funds raised will go a long way in helping Miles for Smiles continue their incredible work in the community."
The organisers thanked all participating teams, sponsors, and supporters for helping make the event a success and look forward to hosting more charity initiatives in the future.
For more information about Miles for Smiles and how to support their work, visit www.milesforsmiles.org.uk.