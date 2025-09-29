Business students secure investment in Dragon’s Den-style challenge
Over two days, the second-year students worked intensively to develop and refine their concepts before presenting them to a panel of ‘Dragons’.
The panel featured business teachers Liz Harrington and Sarah Taylor, alongside guest judges Gabby Brydges from The Protocol Group and Sophy Benjamin from Affinity Workforce. The workshop was mentored by Protocol’s learning and growth development consultant, Dean Lloyd, who guided the students throughout the process.
The event was held in partnership with Protocol, the college’s interim recruitment partner, and aimed to give students a taste of real-world business pitching and investment decision-making.
Business concepts created by the students included a fashion personal styling business, a grave cleaning service, an email PA idea, a music marketing company, a boxing game for in college, an events organising service and a social media growth service.
Last week the groups were praised for their efforts and awarded with certificates of achievement by principal and chief executive Andrew Cropley and assistant principal Jane Fishwick.
The two standout pitches that won over the Dragons were:
- Aloette Edit – presented by Amelie Stirland-Fell, Eve Sheldon, Shannon Mason, Chotika Turner, and Irene Jipson. Their idea centred on an app designed to take the stress out of holiday packing by creating personalised, seven-day outfit plans tailored to a user’s style, size, and wardrobe preferences.
- Marea – proposed by Aleks Jarecki and Bradley McKnight. Their vision is to launch a music marketing company that supports and promotes local Nottinghamshire artists, giving new talent the platform they need to thrive.
Both businesses were deemed viable and ready to start trading, with each group awarded £200 in investment from Protocol.
There were seven groups in total who pitched their carefully thought-out business ideas and student Rio Sevim narrowly missed out on funding but impressed the judges so much that Protocol plans to explore opportunities for him to undertake digital marketing work for the company.
Sarah Taylor, business teacher at the college, said: “The students showed fantastic creativity, teamwork and professionalism in preparing their pitches in just two days. The ideas were innovative and well thought-through, and the Dragons were really impressed with the standard of presentations.”
Dean Lloyd, learning and growth development consultant at The Protocol Group, added: “This was a brilliant example of business and education working hand in hand. The students demonstrated real entrepreneurial potential, and it was exciting to see their ideas come to life.”
The Dragons’ Den challenge gave students valuable experience of pitching under pressure, developing business plans, and responding to professional feedback providing them with skills that will support them as they progress into higher education, apprenticeships, or employment.