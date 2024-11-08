Bus stops next phase of improving Shirebrook Market Place

The next phase of the Shirebrook Market Place: Reimagined scheme is set to start over the coming days.

It will involve Derbyshire County Council investing some of its Bus Service Improvement Plan funding in the town to enhance the public environment for bus passengers in Shirebrook.

The first phase of our Shirebrook Market Place: REimagined project took place during the summer and this has seen new paving and surfacing being installed to create a respectful setting around the magnificent Mining Memorial that was unveiled in May 2023.

This latest investment has been prioritised due to the work already undertaken in the Market Place and the two elements complementing and enhancing each other. A bus ‘mobility’ hub will be created on Market Street that will see improvements to the bus shelters and the installation of real time bus information and greater display of information for bus users.

Current bus stops in Shirebrook Market Place

The initial preliminary work will see shelters added to existing semi-permanent stops on nearby Ashbourne Street. The temporary relocation/closure of any stops will be fully advertised and the work is expected to be completed by January 2025, after which the bus stops will be re-opened and bus services redirected back to Market Street.

Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for Growth, Councillor John Ritchie, said, “Investment in our town centres and high streets remains a priority for us as our town centres are the beating hearts of our local communities. We need to see investment that will bring footfall to our high streets so that our local shops and businesses can increase their trade and in turn reinvest that income into the local community.

“In particular, we thank Derbyshire County Council for directing some of their funding to Shirebrook Market Place to improve the central and well used bus stops on market place. We want to encourage sustainable modes of transport and these commercial bus routes to our neighbouring towns are a valuable link for people getting to work and accessing education, health, shopping and leisure opportunities within the district and beyond.”

Alongside this, we will be opening up the Mining Memorial today to enable people wanting to pay their respects over the weekend and on Remembrance Day on Monday 11th November.

Beyond these immediate works, we are pleased to confirm that Shirebrook Market Place will be one of the locations that will receive additional funding as part of the recently announced £15m Regeneration Funding from the Government.

This will see funding provided to deliver the new Events Hub on the Market Place and the finishing off of the public realm works, leading to a reinvigorated centre of Shirebrook that will help regenerate the town’s economic, social and environmental wellbeing. These comprehensive works will take place in the New Year.